GM Wentzville plant closing over coronavirus worries; what happens to the workers?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – The General Motors Wentzville Assembly plant is closed tonight. When will it reopen? No one knows.

For full-time workers, it’s not ideal but feasible. But for temporary workers, a lot is on the line.

Frustrated GM workers don’t want to be identified but they have plenty to say as they walk into the unknown.

Friday is the last day General Motors plants will be open as they put a halt on the assembly line to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The announcement came after a push from the United Auto Workers, the union that represents some 4,000 employees in Wentzville and thousands at GM’s numerous plants across the U.S.

For permanent workers, everything appears to be fine as benefits are in place and pay is setup.

For temporary workers, things are a bit different.

After April 30, their insurance will be terminated and their time allocated to eventually seek full-time employment will start over to Day 1.

For some 200 janitorial and maintenance union employees, it gets worse. They received a parting note on their way out the door saying their benefits would end on April 3 and reinstated upon return – whenever that may be.

Fox 2 News reached out to UAW 2250 for a comment and was told these workers are represented by a separate part of the union that currently has an unsettled contract with GM.

The union rep expressed his sympathies but didn’t want to make an official statement.

As for GM, a rep never returned our email request, preferred by the company.

The GM workers are clear – UAW did what needed to be done to represent the “temporary workers, but GM did not budge.”

Now the ball appears to be in General Motors’ court.