ST. LOUIS – A Ferguson man will spend 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said Jimar Jefferson was already on probation following a prior conviction in St. Louis County. In 2017, Jefferson pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy in a case involving a 15-year-old boy. At the time, Jefferson received 30 days of “shock time” and a suspended five-year sentence. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender.

On March 29, 2021, St. Louis County police obtained a search warrant for Jefferson’s home in Ferguson due to Google sending several tips to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Google notified the NCMEC that someone had uploaded hundreds of videos containing child pornography through a Gmail account.

Jefferson admitted to using the email linked to those uploads. He also confessed to receiving child porn on his cellphone and that the files had been backed up to his Gmail account.

Investigators searched one of Jefferson’s phones and discovered 46 images and one video of child pornography. His email account contained more than 1,800 videos and nearly 140 images of the illicit material, including images featuring bestiality or child bondage.

The U.S. District Court judge who sentenced Jefferson said the federal prison term will run consecutively with any sentence Jefferson receives for violating his probation. Jefferson will be on supervised release for the remainder of his life when he leaves prison.