MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. –The Go Ape Zipline & Adventure Park is officially open for the 2023 season. The seven acre treetop adventure course has over 30 obstacles 45 feet in the air with a great view of Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park.

There is a new “Forest EscAPE game” where guests can challenge their problem-solving skills with various puzzles, all while in a natural environment. There are still zip lines, a Tarzan Swing, an evening experience and more. Learn about pricing and requirements for entry at GoApe.com.