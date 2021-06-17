Go ‘Back to the Future’ with this ’80s mansion for sale on Forest Park

ST. LOUIS– A Lindell Boulevard mansion with striking 1980’s architecture is up for sale and it’s outdoor oasis is ready to host a summer pool party.

The newer contemporary home is steps from the Missouri History Museum and the property listing says “it was built for entertaining.”

The outdoor area includes a recently renovated pool with sauna. There is also an indoor/outdoor bar.

The home is on 1.22 acres. There is also a spiral staircase that leads up to an office with breathtaking views of Forest Park.

There is also a chef’s kitchen with a large center island and a formal dining room with display walls and a neon-framed wine wall.

The 4 bed, 5.5 bath home totals nearly 7,000 square feet. It has a lower level gym and a two-car garage. The home was built in 1986 and the listing price is $1.89 million.

For more information about the property on 5725 Lindell, contact Alyssa Suntrup with Gladys Manion, Inc. at 314-721-4755. You can see the listing page here.