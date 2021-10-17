Go! St. Louis annual Halloween run promotes fitness at any age

EUREKA, Mo. – Those who love Halloween and staying fit and in shape had the perfect chance to do that this morning at the annual Go! Saint Louis Halloween run in downtown Eureka.

The 13th annual Go! St. Louis race brought more than 2,500 Halloween-loving runners of different age groups all together in one place.

“I always love Halloween and the Go! race is always my favorite because everybody dresses up. And it’s just super fun and family-friendly,” runner Lacee Kaufmann said.

“Really fun time to come out and, you know, go for a run with a couple thousand of your closest friends,” said Andrew Betson.

Whether they ran the 10K, 5K, or the one-mile fun run, there’s no denying they enjoyed being in the beautiful trails and in downtown Eureka.

“It was just an amazing event, Eureka – the town, is just absolutely beautiful. And the race route that they’ve got out here is a perfect mixture of a hometown city, and then just a wide-open park,” Betson said.

The goal of the run is to promote fitness and staying healthy at any age. Kaufmann said she loves to stay active–Star Wars, too–so she wanted to show her children just how fun it can be.

“It was just easy, natural to be, you know, decked out in Star Wars gear. You know, my little rebel here, and then my son who’s obviously Kylo Ren, and the droid who keeps it all running: BB-8,” she said.

Organizers said it was fun for everyone – smiles all around. Last year, they were able to have a race but it had to be scaled down due to COVID.

Other events weren’t as lucky.

“It’s a wonderful thing to be back out and having live racing again. Over the last two years we did put on races, they were very small, very spread out. So it’s just nice to be back here and have this really exciting race feeling again,” said Mona Vespa, President of Go! St. Louis.

“It’s nice to like bring the whole family out and be back, and have a little fun,” said Kaufmann.