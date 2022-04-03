ST. LOUIS – Thousands of runners lined up in Forest Park for the 22nd annual Go! St. Louis marathon. It’s back to full scope for the first time since the pandemic began.

“We’re so excited. It’s been a long couple of years for everyone; the runners are excited to be back. It’s a beautiful morning, we just, we couldn’t be happier,” said Mona Vespa, president of GO! St. Louis.

The marathon runners travelled a beautiful point-to-point course—more than 25 miles long—that started in Forest Park and ended on the riverfront in Downtown St. Louis.

We spoke with some runners ahead of the race who couldn’t be more excited.

“I feel good! The weather is nice, it’s nice and chilly, a little chilly which feels good,” said Stacy Demarsh. “I’m running today because I’m doing a half marathon in every state; so this is number 28.”

“Just a good day for running. We signed up for this yesterday, and we’ve been doing races all year long and so this is a big push for us,” said Austin Smith.

Organizers said 6,000 people signed up to run on Sunday, bringing the total over the weekend to 10,000 people.

“This is a great one. I mean, 6,000 people; should be really fun. And the weather’s great,” said Allen Smith.

The day was filled with family fitness and fun.

“You know this year, we ran all winter long. He runs around Forest Park all the time and—usually three or four times a week—and I’m running a 10K somewhere just for fun and keeping up,” said Allen Smith.

All in all, it was a great day to be active and healthy.

“The mission of Go! St. Louis is fitness for all ages and abilities,” Vespa said. “We had kids races yesterday, we had a family 5K, this morning it’s the longer distances but really it’s get out, and get active, whatever you can do.”