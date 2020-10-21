GoFundMe raises more than $12,000 for ‘dedicated’ urgent care worker killed in crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A member of the Politte family created a GoFundMe for Marissa Politte’s funeral expenses. As of Thursday night, there’s been more than 250 donations totaling more than $12,000.

Politte worked for Total Access Urgent Care for two years where she was an x-ray technician. She was killed Sunday night while walking out of Total Access Urgent Care in west St. Louis County.

The urgent care closed at 8:00 p.m., she was hit by a vehicle around 8:13 p.m. The vehicle was driven by 20-year-old Trenton Geiger. Ballwin Police said Geiger was traveling northbound on Clarkson Road when he drove into the southbound lanes into the urgent care’s grassy area, struck a small tree, and then went onto the sidewalk in front of the facility. That’s where his SUV made contact with Politte, pushing her from the sidewalk and into the urgent care waiting room.

First responders treated her inside the urgent care waiting room before she was transported to a hospital, where she later died.

“First responders show up on the scene and they are trying to do their best to help and preserve any kind of life that they can and that goes for the police officers, the paramedics, and firefighters on the scene as well,” said Officer Scott Stephens, a spokesman for the Ballwin Police Department. “The condolences to the family is always from the heart.”

Total Access Urgent Care on the corner of Clarkson Road and Kehrs Mill has been closed, there is no reopening date announced. Where the car once was, is now boarded up with a makeshift front door. Flowers were left to offer condolences just a few feet away from where Politte was hit.

Geiger was charged with involuntary manslaughter, tampering with physical evidence, and inhalation of solvent fumes.

“He was charged with tampering with evidence due to trying to eliminate some items that would have been incriminating to him,” Stephens said. “Originally, he was charged with inhalants of a solvent fume, that charge was not issued by the prosecutor’s office but that’s what he was trying to hide from investigators.”

The Total Access Urgent Care team issued a statement to mourn the loss of their employee.

“Our Total Access Urgent Care family suffered a heartbreaking loss. One of our healthcare heroes was exiting our Ballwin location and was struck by a vehicle, suffering catastrophic injuries. Marissa Politte, a Radiology Technologist who joined our team in 2018, has been consistently dedicated, universally compassionate, and kind to everyone lucky enough to meet her. Marissa remained unwaveringly committed to the communities we serve both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. We ask that the community respect the family’s and our team’s privacy regarding the loss of a beloved family member and a treasured coworker.” Statement from Total Access Urgent Care

Politte’s stepmom is a teacher at Green Trails Elementary. A Parkway School District representative said the school has set up a fundraiser to help with expenses during this time.

Geiger was transported to the St. Louis County jail Monday. As of Tuesday evening, he was still in their custody.