GoFundMe raises thousands after healthcare worker critically injured in hit and run in The Grove

ST. LOUIS – Twenty-four-year-old Destiny Frey was walking south across the 4400 block of Manchester in The Grove just before 7 p.m. Saturday when a driver heading eastbound hit her and took off. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Frey’s coworkers describe her as a “ray of sunshine.” She has worked in the ER at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis for the last year and a half.

“At SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis, our team members are like our family. We are in close contact with Destiny’s family and supporting them however we can including bringing them food and spreading the word about her GoFundMe page. Our team is also having shirts made to raise additional funds,” Michelle Limberg, director of SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis emergency department, said.

“On December 8, Mattingly’s Sports Bar & Grill in Lake Saint Louis is donating 10% of all proceeds, dine-in and carry-out, to her family. Any contribution, no matter how small, is greatly appreciated.”

St. Louis police said they have not caught the driver who hit Frey but know the vehicle involved was a tan or silver 4-door sedan with the driver’s side headlight out. No arrests have been made, but authorities said they continue to investigate. Police said the impact of the crash caused Frey’s body to go 20 to 25 feet from where the impact happened.

Frey’s family and friends started a GoFundMe page, which has raised more than $64,000 in one day.

Phill Taylor, who lives near the crash site, said he saw the scene Saturday night.

“I saw a lot of emergency lights,” he said. “They were here for kind of two hours, I think doing some crime surveillance and looking for if there was a camera around that might have caught the vehicle in question.”

“We used to have a lot more pedestrians around here and there was a little more activity on a Friday, Saturday night, but with COVID this kind of stuff doesn’t happen around here,” Taylor added.