ST. LOUIS – Going Beyond Travel is a service that believes that all individuals should be given the opportunity to travel. Visitors from Wisconsin have been in St. Louis for the week, and one of the founders, Pam Hunt, explained what the organization is about.

The goal is to provide adults with cognitive disabilities with the opportunity to enjoy vacations filled with adventure. Their trip began with a train ride from Milwaukee to St. Louis, a vacation that they had planned for a while. Hunt and her group had a well-planned itinerary to explore St. Louis.

They visited the Gateway Arch, took a riverboat cruise, explored local parks, and toured the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum and Union Station.

Hunt said that the organization has been operating for about 25 years, facilitating around 40 trips annually for adults with special needs, ranging from day trips to longer getaways. The core mission of Going Beyond Travel is to make travel accessible to all, emphasizing that everyone loves to vacation.

St. Louis welcomed the visitors with its trademark hospitality. Local photographer Suzy Gorman documented their stay, capturing moments filled with laughter and smiles. The group enjoyed local cuisine, with a particular fondness for St. Louis pizza.