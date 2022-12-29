ST. LOUIS — The best golf course in Missouri, according to Golf Magazine, is St. Louis Country Club. St. Louis’ Bellerive Country Club and Old Warson Country Club were also acknowledged on the list.

The St. Louis Country Club (SLCC) is a country club in Ladue, Missouri. The United States Golf Association (USGA) says it was one of the first 100 clubs in America. The private club only has a few hundred members. It has a variety of activities available, including golf, tennis, swimming, and dining.

Golf Magazine’s panel of experts ranked courses in hundreds of categories. They were also allowed to submit courses that they believed should have been included on the ballot.

“Some panelists believe that enjoyment is the ultimate goal, and thus prioritize design attributes such as width and playing angles, while frowning on upon having to constantly hunt for balls in thick rough. Other panelists value challenge and the demands of hitting every club in the bag. Still others consider a course’s surroundings and overall environment of paramount importance, thereby emphasizing the setting and naturalness of the course. In the end, allowing raters to freely express their tastes is what produces the desired eclecticism in our Top 100 lists.” states Golf’s course raters and ran Morrissett, Architecture Editor.

Golf.com’s best Missouri courses: