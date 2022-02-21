Golfers battle strong winds ahead of big weather changes

ST. LOUIS – The storm system moving into the St. Louis region on Monday carried it with it some relentless winds; truly a sign of big changes to come. But despite the wind, Tower Tee in St. Louis was a popular spot.

Business was hopping as golfers came out in the masses today thanks to the combination of warm temperatures and the holiday. Golfers even had to wait at times to secure a booth.

The promise of temperatures in the mid-60s had some dressed in shorts and t-shirts. But the strong winds had some saying they weren’t quite prepared.

Golfers said they chose the driving range today because playing out on a course would just be too tough.

“Well, the wind is outrageous today, and thank God we’re not on a golf course and we’re here at the driving range because it would have been really tough,” said Rick Nicholas.

Golf bags were blown over, flags whipped back and forth, and golf balls were sent traveling in the wrong direction.

“It’s really windy. We came out just to get the kids out of the house here on president’s day. And as soon as we set our bags down they all blew over. So we had no idea it was going to be this windy. It seems windier here than at our house,” said Tony Beckmann, who was practicing with his kids.

“It makes it kind of tricky to hit if it’s blowing the opposite way,” said 7-year-old Quinn Teitelbaum, taking a golf lesson.

The wind won’t be letting up too much over the next 24 hours. In fact, gusty northwesterly winds can be expected Tuesday behind a strong cold front.