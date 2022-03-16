ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A tentative deal to operate Quail Creek Golf Course in south St. Louis County has been reached with a new management company, according to a spokesperson for St. Louis County.

The course has been closed for the last several months. The current management company walked away over a dispute involving how much money was needed to keep the course functional.

The spokesperson said the county parks department met with approximately half a dozen golf management companies and reached a tentative deal with one of them, after being impressed with the quality of work at their other golf sites.

The company has not yet been named publicly. Details will be known when a plan is presented to the county council for consideration.

“They’re going to have to put some money into it,” said St. Louis County resident Tom Loeffler.

He has been hoping the course will be restored to the days when Quail Creek was a destination.

“In the heyday, that parking lot parking was packed on both sides on a Saturday and Sunday,” said Loeffler. “I mean it was hard to get a tee time here.”

Longtime St. Louis County resident John Hesser has also been hoping golf will return. His house sits near one of the fairways.

“It’s just too nice of a venue for it not to be open to St. Louis County residents and others,” Hesser said.