Good Samaritan holds road rage suspect at gunpoint until police arrive

UNION, Mo. – A 32-year-old Crawford County man remains jailed after allegedly causing a crash, assaulting the person he’d struck, and later attacking law enforcement personnel.
According to Captain Richard Neace, the assistant chief of the Union Police Department, police responded to a crash and fight in progress around 4:50 p.m. on N. Washington Avenue.
Police learned there was a man with a gun at the scene.
When officers arrived, they learned Joshua Julius intentionally caused the crash and then attacked the person in the other vehicle.
Neace said a Good Samaritan witnessed the assault and stopped Julius by holding him at gunpoint until police got to the scene.
Neace said Julius attacked a Union police officer while being booked. He was then taken to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, where he also assaulted deputies.
Julius was charged with second-degree assault and third-degree assault. He’s being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.