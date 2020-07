ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Traffic on Interstate 70 near the Blanchette Bridge was blocked in both directions Friday evening after demonstrators from the group Expect US took to the roadway in protest.

The demonstration began around 8 p.m. and lasted more than a couple of hours.

Protesters called this “The Good Trouble Protest” in honor of the late Congressman John Lewis. The civil rights icon died last week. Lewis dedicated his life to fight injustice and encouraged Americans to get in “good trouble.”