Goodbye, mild temperatures; the chill is coming back

ST. LOUIS – After a mild weekend, a cold front Sunday evening will bring colder temperatures back to the region.

Monday will bring some sunshine but it is cold once again. Expect highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A quiet start to Tuesday but then our next storm system moves in. We’ll watch for some rain mixed with snow to develop by late in the day. Temps will be in the mid-30s. That transitions to all rain in the evening as temperatures warm overnight.

Rain on Wednesday may be heavy at times with temps climbing to near 50. Snow could be coming that evening, with some accumulation headed into Thursday morning.