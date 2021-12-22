Google Maps captures rare photo of stealth bomber located in Missouri

CONCORDIA, Mo. – It was recently discovered that Google Maps captured a rare photo of a stealth bomber flying over Concordia, Missouri.

The Google Maps photo was discovered by a Reddit user. Also known as the B-2 Spirit, the stealth bomber “is a low-observable, strategic, long-range, heavy bomber capable of penetrating sophisticated and dense air-defense shields,” according to an Air Force Technology article.

The aircraft has speeds of 628 miles per hour.

“It is capable of all-altitude attack missions up to 50,000 feet, with a range of more than 6,000 nautical miles unrefuelled and over 10,000 nautical miles with one refueling, giving it the ability to fly to any point in the world within hours.”

The B-2 Spirits replaced the U.S. Military’s B-52s from the 1970s, according to an article by iTechPost. It has “the capacity to carry 40,000 lbs of weapons, including conventional and nuclear weapons, precision-guided munitions, gravity bombs, and a range of maritime weapons,” as well as “the AGM-129 advanced cruise missile, which is a strategic cruise missile with a range estimated at up to 1,500 miles.”

In December 1993, a total of 21 B-2s were delivered to Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, according to Air Force Technology. Thanks to a new transportable hangar system, the aircraft could be deployed to overseas locations.