Google is giving users a new option for removing their personal information from search results. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – For over two decades, Google’s “Year in Search” has given the public an annual look into what intrigues people across the planet. The search engine says that 2022 was a year marked by people looking for new possibilities. Many people were asking personal questions like “Can I change?”

The top global Google search trend was for “Wordle.” The game became a habit for many and there are daily searches for answers. Other 2022 top search trends include Ukraine, Queen Elizabeth, election results, Powerball numbers, and monkeypox.

Google added a new feature this year. A local hub shows what people are searching for in a particular town or zip code. Here are the results for St. Louis.

2022 St. Louis Google Search Trends:

The St. Louis, MO area was the only place in the country that searched for blues more than any other music genre.

Muntjac deer was the St. Louis area’s top trending animal this year.

Of the 3 places that had sports bar as a top trending “near me” search, the St. Louis area searched for it the most. The other areas were Sioux Falls, SD and Wichita, KS.

Grinder sandwich was the St. Louis, MO area’s top trending recipe.

The St. Louis area searched for vegan restaurants near me more than anywhere else in the U.S.

Top 10 trending “near me” searches in the St. Louis, MO area:

Gas prices near me

Cheapest gas near me

Remote jobs near me

Tree trimming near me

Indian restaurant near me

Yard sales near me

Concerts near me

Vegan restaurants near me

Sports bar near me

Food pantry near me