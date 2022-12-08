ST. LOUIS, Mo. – For over two decades, Google’s “Year in Search” has given the public an annual look into what intrigues people across the planet. The search engine says that 2022 was a year marked by people looking for new possibilities. Many people were asking personal questions like “Can I change?”
The top global Google search trend was for “Wordle.” The game became a habit for many and there are daily searches for answers. Other 2022 top search trends include Ukraine, Queen Elizabeth, election results, Powerball numbers, and monkeypox.
Google added a new feature this year. A local hub shows what people are searching for in a particular town or zip code. Here are the results for St. Louis.
2022 St. Louis Google Search Trends:
- The St. Louis, MO area was the only place in the country that searched for blues more than any other music genre.
- Muntjac deer was the St. Louis area’s top trending animal this year.
- Of the 3 places that had sports bar as a top trending “near me” search, the St. Louis area searched for it the most. The other areas were Sioux Falls, SD and Wichita, KS.
- Grinder sandwich was the St. Louis, MO area’s top trending recipe.
- The St. Louis area searched for vegan restaurants near me more than anywhere else in the U.S.
Top 10 trending “near me” searches in the St. Louis, MO area:
- Gas prices near me
- Cheapest gas near me
- Remote jobs near me
- Tree trimming near me
- Indian restaurant near me
- Yard sales near me
- Concerts near me
- Vegan restaurants near me
- Sports bar near me
- Food pantry near me