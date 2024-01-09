ST. LOUIS – Two Republican lawmakers in Missouri are considering the death penalty’s future.

State Representative Chad Perkins of Bowling Green is sponsoring a bill to abolish Missouri’s death penalty, and Mary Elizabeth Coleman of Arnold introduced a bill to eliminate the judicial override loophole that allows judges to issue a death sentence when a jury is not unanimous.

During a news conference on Tuesday at the Missouri Capitol, the group ‘Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty’ will join the two lawmakers.