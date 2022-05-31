ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a group robbed a Gopuff delivery driver on Memorial Day in St. Louis and stole her vehicle.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Goodfellow Boulevard in the West End neighborhood.

Police say a delivery driver, a 56-year-old woman, was approached by four suspects as she was completing a delivery. One suspect reportedly pointed a gun at her and demanded the keys to her vehicle. Two suspects found her keys in the car, red 2021 Acura RDX, and took off from the scene. Two other suspects ran away from the scene.

The victim was not hurt. Police say all four suspects are men. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.