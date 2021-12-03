Gordon Ramsay Steak welcomes ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ winner Trent Garvey in Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Months after winning season 20 of “Hell’s Kitchen,” Trenton Garvey is now in Vegas fulfilling his dream.

He was welcomed by guests at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas Wednesday night where he will be head chef, according to a press release. Garvey shared stories of his time on the show and unveiled his signature dish, Trenton Garvey Diver Scallops, which is exclusive to Gordon Ramsay Steak.

His dish is made with seared scallops, brown sugar glazed carrot puree, pickled petite carrots, pomegranate seeds, and dill oil.

Before “Hell’s Kitchen,” Garvey worked as the executive chef at the Blue Duck in Maplewood for about three years, starting at the original location in Washington, Missouri.

After winning the popular television culinary competition, Garvey and his fiancee, who he proposed to on the show, had to keep his news a secret for two years due to the pandemic.

“Garvey looks forward to quickly making his mark on Gordon Ramsay Steak by bringing his creativity and experience to the restaurant,” the press release states. “If you’re lucky, you might catch him in the dining room greeting guests and taking photos with fans.”

Gordon Ramsay Steak is located off the casino floor, near Café Americano Paris Las Vegas.