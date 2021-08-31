Got an eye for design? Contest for new ‘I Voted’ sticker starts in September

ST. LOUIS – A contest will begin in mid-September where “all voters and aspiring voters” can submit artwork for a new “I Voted” sticker.

The St. Louis County Board of Elections has partnered with the St. Louis County Library to seek out the next creative design. The contest starts Sept. 27 and ends Oct. 15, according to a Facebook post.

“That’s right – the generic stickers that you’ve been receiving at the polls will be a thing of the past in 2022,” the post reads.

Students in grades sixth through 12th and those 18 and over who live in St. Louis County are eligible to participate. The contest will be divided into three categories among the age groups.

The judges will be representatives of the election board and library.

“We are so fortunate to have the St. Louis County Library as our partner for this community effort.

Their expertise and involvement throughout the community will allow us to engage with our current and

future voters to design new “I Voted” stickers,” a press release from Rick Stream and Eric Fey, directors of the board of elections states.

“Most people only interact with the election board when voting, so this opportunity will generate interest in elections and voting in a new way.”

Submissions should include the phrase “I Voted” or “I voted in St. Louis County,” and “express a message of voting and elections through words or pictures,” according to the press release.

Digital and hand-drawn entries will be accepted. Judges are looking for artistic skill and technique excellence, meaningful and consistent theme, and uniqueness of the design.

There is a limit of one entry per person due by 5 p.m. Oct. 15.

After the submission deadline, the top three entries in each category will be picked. Then, the public will have an opportunity to vote on their favorite in each category beginning Nov. 5, according to the press release.

The winners will be announced Nov. 15 where they will be awarded prizes, and have their artwork professionally printed and distributed to polling places throughout St. Luis county next year.

For contest rules and how to enter, click here. For questions, email publicrelationsboe@stlouiscountymo.gov or direct them to 615-VOTE.