Got leftover Halloween candy? Here are organizations collecting donations

ST. LOUIS – Did your trick-or-treater collect too much candy to possibly consume? Instead of letting it go stale, send the sweet treats to someone in the Military, a veteran or a first responder.

The Halloween Candy Buy Back program is where participating dentists nationwide collect candy for organizations such as Moving America Forward, Operation Shoe Box, or other groups to deliver the treats to those who are in the Military.

In return, dental groups will give trick-or-treaters an incentive for their donations.

According to the organization’s website, Schultz Family Dentistry, Park Place Dental Group, South County Complete Dental Care, and Fresh Smiles Dental are participating in the buy-back program this year. Before dropping off candy, parents should call the dental practices first to see when collection drives will be held.

Soliders’ Angels is another national organization collecting Halloween candy for those in the Military. To search dropoff locations, visit the organization’s website.

If there are no nearby locations, candy can be mailed to the organization’s national headquarters – Soldiers’ Angels Treats for Troops, 2895 NE Loop 410, Suite 107, San Antonio, Texas, 78218.

Since 2007, Operation Gratitude has held its annual nationwide Halloween Candy Giveback program that not only gives candy to those in the Military, but also to first responders and veterans. For more information on how to give, visit the organization’s website.