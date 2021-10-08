Got Pics? Missouri State Archives holding a historic photo drive

Facade of the Missouri State Capital Building in Jefferson City, Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – The Missouri State Archives are holding a photo drive to help document Missouri’s history.

Missourians with images on their cell phones, computers, attics, closets, basement, etc. are invited to submit up to seven images online.

Missouri States Archives hopes to hold in-person scanning events throughout the state.

Areas of focus for the images are:

Cultural Activities

Historically Underrepresented Groups

Important Events

Lesser-known events

Local Festivals

Other Events

No-so-famous-Missourians

Famous Missourians

Important Sites

Architecture

Natural Sites

The drive started in Aug. 2021 and will run throught Aug. 2022.

For more information visit here.