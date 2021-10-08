Got Pics? Missouri State Archives holding a historic photo drive

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – The Missouri State Archives are holding a photo drive to help document Missouri’s history.
Missourians with images on their cell phones, computers, attics, closets, basement, etc. are invited to submit up to seven images online.
Missouri States Archives hopes to hold in-person scanning events throughout the state.
Areas of focus for the images are:
- Cultural Activities
- Historically Underrepresented Groups
- Important Events
- Lesser-known events
- Local Festivals
- Other Events
- No-so-famous-Missourians
- Famous Missourians
- Important Sites
- Architecture
- Natural Sites
The drive started in Aug. 2021 and will run throught Aug. 2022.
For more information visit here.