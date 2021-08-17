Got Vax? Colleges incentivizing COVID vaccine nationwide

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a temporary clinic set up by the New Hampshire National Guard in the parking lot of a high school in Exeter, N.H. The Food and Drug Administration ruled that transplant recipients and other similarly immune-compromised patients can get a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. But the decision, late Thursday night, Aug. 12, 2021, offers an extra dose only to those high-risk groups — not the general public. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

ST. LOUIS, Mo – As the next semester approaches, colleges are looking for ways to incentivize the vaccine while avoiding a mandate.

Universities nationwide took a hit during the pandemic as they had to transfer operations to a virtual format. With the next semester approaching, and students populating campuses again, these schools would like to ensure that they can maintain an open campus.

Many schools have chosen to find unique ways to encourage their students to get vaccinated. West Virginia University is offering a raffle for vaccinated students. Prizes include laptops, free zip-lining lessons, and a $250 Chick-Fil-A gift certificate.

Ohio University is offering a raffle for a one-hour photoshoot, dinner with the man’s basketball coach a VIP ride to the homecoming parade, or a drink named after the student in the coffee shop.

In Missouri, Missouri State University is offering a raffle with $150,000 in prizes for vaccinated students. The prizes include free housing, free tuition, free parking, and more.

Lindenwood University is offeringing to give $100 to the accounts of students who provide proof of vaccination.

Many more schools are providing similar offers to students in an effort to maintain student safety as the fall semester begins. It is yet to be seen if these incentives will have the effects that Universities hope they will.