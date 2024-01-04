JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson hosts his final prayer breakfast for state lawmakers Thursday.

The annual interfaith event is at 7:00 a.m. Thursday at the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Jefferson City. State lawmakers met for a prayer service Wednesday morning before the start of the 2024 legislative session.

With more than a dozen legislators running for higher office, priorities like education reform, changes to the initiative petition process, and expanding access to childcare could face challenges in finding bipartisan approval.