ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson will be in the St. Louis area for two ceremonial bill signings Tuesday, focusing on education and entertainment.

Governor Parson will sign House Bill 2, the state education bill, Tuesday afternoon at Marquette High School. The bill details how funding for Missouri schools will be divided up for this fiscal year.

The bill designates nearly $10 for elementary and secondary education across the state. It includes $233 million for transportation, $187 million for school nutrition programs amid supply shortages and inflation, and $78 million for child care. The bill also funds the construction and expansion of career and technical centers as well as teacher baseline salary increases.

After the signing, Parson will head to Gateway Studios and Production Services, also here in Chesterfield. There he will sign Senate Bill 94, also known as the ‘Show Mo Act.’

The bill is meant to create thousands of new jobs across Missouri’s entertainment industry.

Correction: FOX 2 first reported budget numbers based on projections for 2023. This story has been updated with the correct information.