Gov. Mike Parson signs violent crime bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson is responding to violence across the state by signing a law that addresses violent crime.

Parson said during a press conference Monday he wants Missourians to stand up for law enforcement. Some have said SB600 is a large step towards safety and justice, but others say this measure allows prosecutors to request longer sentencing without really addressing crime.

Parson indicated Monday he wants a special session to discuss violent crime across the state.

“If there was ever a time for all of us to stand up and make sure we support them, now is the time because I’ll tell you, they feel like they’ve been beaten down,” Parson said. “People need to understand the sacrifices that law enforcement officers make every day.”

The bill signing of SB600 comes after Parson traveled to Kansas City Sunday to support one of the two officers shot in Kansas City on Friday.

The bill makes a handful of changes to the state’s criminal law, including no probation for certain violent offenses, adding the offense of vehicle hijacking, increasing the range of punishment for unlawful possession of a firearm and altering the definition of a street gang.

“This allows law enforcement and prosectors to hold individuals accountable,” Parson said.