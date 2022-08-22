ST. LOUIS – Governor Mike Parson plans a news conference Monday, August 22.

He’s expected to share details about when the special session will start. The governor wants to discuss his proposal to use the state’s surplus to lower Missouri’s income tax and reauthorize tax credits for farmers.

Governor Parson has already met with both Republicans and Democrats about the plan and said the special session will be a good test to see if lawmakers can get along and move forward.

“We can afford to give the people of Missouri the largest tax cut in our state’s history, which means money and everyday people’s pockets,” said Parson. “If you draw a paycheck, you’re going to benefit from this tax cut.”

The governor adds that next year there could also be a tax deduction for Missourians.