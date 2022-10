ST. LOUIS – Governor Mike Parson will sign two bills into law Wednesday morning.

The legislation passed the Missouri General Assembly after a long special session. One bill aims to help farmers and rural economic projects including incentives for meat processing facilities, biodiesel production, and urban farm tax credits. The other is a tax cut package, lowering the state’s income rate from 5.3% to 4.95% next year.

Governor Parson is expected to sign them into law later Wednesday morning.