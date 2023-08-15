ST. LOUIS – Missouri Governor Mike Parson will sign updates to the state’s NIL bill. It allows athletes to make money from their name, image, or likeness.

The law passed in 2021 and was amended last year. The new changes allow a coach or school official to assist students with negotiations, though the officials cannot be the player’s agents.

The bill will also extend NIL benefits to high schoolers as long as they sign a letter of intent with a public university in Missouri. The law takes effect in August.