Gov. Parson addresses concerns about vaccine allocation in St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS – In Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s COVID briefing Thursday, he announced the state just became the 4th lowest in the nation for virus cases. Now, the big task is to get the state vaccinated in a timely manner, which has been raising concerns.

According to Parson, the coronavirus activity in the state has declined for the 5th consecutive week.

For vaccines, nearly 80% of doses allocated to Missouri including those from CVS or Walgreens have been given.

Parson responded to the “concerns and false information” about the vaccine allocation in the St. Louis region. He emphasized the area is receiving its allotted number of vaccine doses.

Parson said as of Thursday, the region received 315,200 (35%) of the 898,175 doses by Missouri providers, not including doses given to the federal partners (Walgreens and CVS).

The St. Louis Metropolitan area (Jefferson County, St. Charles County, St. Louis County, and St. Louis city), which is about 31% of Missouri’s population, has received about 282,300 or 31.4 % of the state’s total vaccine allocation.

Parson said the state should reach the one million mark of vaccines administered by the end of the week.