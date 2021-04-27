Gov. Parson and St. Louis Mayor Jones hold meeting inside Missouri Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones met with Gov. Mike Parson Tuesday for the first time since Jones was elected.

The two served together in the General Assembly nearly a decade ago but met inside the Capitol Tuesday to “reestablish their relationship.” Jones joked about disagreements down the road.

“We’ve got plenty of time to fight later,” Jones said. “But today we’re just again so happy to see each other.”

Both said they only discussed things they agreed on. After the meeting, Parson and Jones spoke with reporters outside the governor’s office inside the Capitol. Parson said they spoke about infrastructure, early childhood development, law enforcement, and workforce development.

There have been 64 homicides in the City of St. Louis as of Tuesday afternoon. Jones and Parson agree crime is something that needs to be addressed, but the governor said he’s hoping to have a more in-depth conversation with the mayor in the future.

“What I do plan on is being able to go back and talk to the mayor, being ablet to sit down and have lengthy discussions on some of the issues she’s facing in St. Louis, in her city, some of the things we are facing in the state and how we can work together,” Parson said. “I really look forward to working with her.”

Jones said her plan to combat crime is working with her recent appointments to the city’s public safety department to look at the root causes of the crimes in hopes of working with the people of the city.

“We agree on a lot of things like workforce development, infrastructure, these are all things that create good-paying jobs, so people can take care of their families and if we address that, we can also address a decrease in crime,” Jones said. “Nothing decreases crime more than a good-paying job.”

