Gov. Parson and state health official respond to Springfield alternative care site confusion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – During a press conference to announce the new director of the Department of Health and Senior Service and to announce a statewide vaccine incentive program, Governor Mike Parson and Robert Knodell responded to the confusion about an alternative care site.

On Tuesday, there were two press conferences with conflicting information about an alternative care site request. At one Steve Edwards, president of CoxHealth, said the state declined a request for an alternate care site. In another news conference, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department quickly clarified that wasn’t true.

The director of the Greene County Emergency Management (OEM), Larry Woods, spoke with Ozarks First and said the original request only included resources for a step-down unit, and the alternate care request was made last night. The step-down unit would be located inside the hospitals. OEM called this an alternate care unit.

During Parson’s briefing Wednesday afternoon, Knodell stated Missouri officials have been in contact with FEMA and the Army Corps of Engineers to fulfill the request.

“We received a formal request from SPringifled and Greene County for an establishment of an alternative care site on the 19th of July. This request is being spearheaded at the state level by the state emergency agency as opposed to DPS,” says Knodell.

Governor Parson added, with some frustration, that the request had been answered or almost fixed. Parson stated that the news of the request was declined by the state is false information and propaganda.

“Our state agencies have been every day trying to help the local levels, and this is no different than what we’ve been doing. That request within 24 hours when the process of being filled the things that we had the authority to do, the state actually answered within 24 hours,” said Parson.