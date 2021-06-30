Gov. Parson attends Urban League’s Women’s Business Center Program graduation

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Thirty graduates of the Urban League’s Women’s Business Center Program were recognized Tuesday night in Ferguson.

They completed a 12-week program aimed at helping entrepreneurs.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson attended the ceremony to show his support for the future business leaders and offered them some advice.

“Its about making everybody around you better, and that’s the secret. And you guys in your own rights went to the Urban League and took this training course. You’re going to be able to share that with somebody else and somebody else is going to sit in your seats next time. That’s how you make a difference,” Parson said.

He also said partnerships are pivotal in growing small businesses across the state.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News