ST. LOUIS — Missouri Governor Mike Parson cuts funds to the Riverview Gardens School District. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the governor says the school district should pursue other funding options to upgrade its aging buildings.

The Missouri legislature approved $13 million to improve 13 buildings. Governor Parson said the local project had minimal statewide impact. Parson also vetoed money for repairs in the Affton School District and funding for a nursing program at St. Louis Community College.