Gov. Parson declares state of emergency in Missouri, puts National Guard and Highway Patrol on standby for local authorities

Governor Mike Parson

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Saturday night Missouri Governor Mike Parson declared a state of emergency citing civil unrest and ordered the Missouri National Guard and Highway Patrol to be on stand-by to assist local authorities.

Gov. Parson said in a press release that citizens have the right to peacefully assemble and protest and that he is committed to protecting those rights.

But the governor said this to say about the current protest erupting over the death of George Floyd, ““We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of George Floyd. We are also saddened by the acts of violence that have transpired across our nation and state in response to this event. At this time, we are taking a proactive approach to protect Missouri and its people.”

He further stated that despite many peaceful assemblies, other events throughout Missouri had created hazards to safety, welfare, and property of residents and visitors to the state.

The order directs the Missouri National Guard to help officials to protect life and property and take action to support local authorities.

