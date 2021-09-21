Gov. Parson extends contract allowing monoclonal antibody treatment sites to continue

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The six locations contracted by the state of Missouri to provide monoclonal antibody treatments to people with COVID-19 will continue to operate for at least another month.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced he extended the contract with a Texas company to continue providing the treatments into October.

The six sites contracting with the state to provide treatments are located in Butler, Jackson, Jefferson, Pettis, and Scott counties as well as the City of St. Louis. They opened between August 25-31.

According to Missouri, more than 1,700 patients have been treated with monoclonal antibody infusions through these sites, and several other health care systems are also providing this care to their patients as needed.

“Monoclonal antibody treatments have been successful for many COVID-19 patients and have allowed us to lessen the strain on Missouri’s health care systems,” Governor Parson said. “However, this treatment is not a replacement for the vaccine. Encouraging more Missourians to choose vaccination is still the most effective path for us to move past COVID-19.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use to the monoclonal antibody treatments to help people who are at high risk for serious COVID-19 symptoms lessen those symptoms and shorten hospital stays.