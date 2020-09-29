Gov. Parson, first lady postpone fall festival after COVID diagnoses

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson are postponing this weekend’s Family Fall Festival after both were diagnosed with COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office said the first lady is doing well and no longer experiencing COVID symptoms. She plans to remain at the couple’s home in Bolivar for the rest of the week as a precaution.

Meanwhile, Gov. Parson and the first lady are making tentative plans to combine the fall festival with a Halloween event at the governor’s mansion on Saturday, Oct. 31.

The first lady tested positive on Wednesday, September 23 after showing mild symptoms. The governor was diagnosed with COVID that afternoon. At the time, they canceled or postponed events scheduled for the immediate future.

Latest headlines: