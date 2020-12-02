Gov. Parson given access to billions of unspent CARES Act funding, must use before 2021

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – In a special session Wednesday, lawmakers in Missouri agreed to give Governor Parson access to billions of unspent CARES Act funding but he only has until the end of Dec. to spend it or it goes back to the federal government.

The Senate passed the nearly $1.3 billion dollar budget bill two weeks after the House passed it.

The bill now goes to Parson’s desk for his signature.

The money will go to things like PPE, school nutrition programs, and job training grants.

COVID liability was also supposed to be on the agenda for this special session but on Tuesday, Parson asked lawmakers to hold off on that until the regular session.

St. Louis area lawmakers also spent time on the floor speaking about bills they filed that would limit what they say is overreaching shutdowns.