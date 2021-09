Live: Missouri Public Safety award ceremony to honor First Responders, Civilians

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Gov. Mike Parson is awarding several Public Safety Medals this morning. The awards are the state’s highest public safety awards.

They will go to 15 first responders and 7 civilians for their heroic, life-saving acts during 2020.

Among those being honored are two Franklin County Sheriff Deputies who were shot in the line of duty. The shooting happened after a driver refused to pull over for a traffic stop on I-44 near Hwy. 50.

Members of the Chesterfield and St. Peter’s Police Department are also being honored following their part in a fiery rescue. The officers braved the flames to cut the wires holding the man in place. They succeeded in freeing the man, who was rushed to the hospital.

Medal of Valor: Sergeant Jason M. Weggeman and Deputy Sheriff Ronald R. Burgess, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, for ending the threat posed by gunman. Sergeant Michael J. Ottolini and Detective Lee Alex Clawson, Jefferson City Police Department, for ending the threat posed by a gunman. Sergeant Heather M. Anderson, Springfield Police Department, for ending the threat posed by a motorist who had deliberately run over a Springfield police officer. Corporal Jason A. Ashby, Missouri State Highway Patrol, for life-saving actions following a catastrophic boating collision. Officer John K. Gresco II, St. Charles County Police Department, for life-saving actions during severe flash flooding. Officers Ryan W. Broeker and Andrew C. Mattaline, Chesterfield Police Department; and Devin R. Kitrel, St. Peters Police Department; for life-saving actions following a deadly automobile crash.



Governor’s Medal Officers Mitchell D. Griffin and Dustin P. Hitchcock, St. John Police Department; Officer Michael W. Mertz, Crestwood Police Department; Officer Chad W. Hembree, Woodson Terrace Police Department; and Captain Darion Meeks, Kinloch Fire Department; for life-saving actions following a restaurant shooting in which multiple people were shot.



Public Safety Civilian Partnership Award: Kurtis Brown , nominated by Missouri State Highway Patrol , for rescuing two men trapped inside a burning armored truck after a crash. Lendon J. Blanchard, Evan G. Clements, and Christopher A. Runion, nominated by Lamar Police Department , for critical assistance to a police officer in taking into custody a murder suspect after a violent disturbance at a church. Jayden Groves, nominated by Louis Fire Department , for the life-saving rescue of a 22-month-old boy who was drowning in a pond. Miles Spandle, nominated by Lee’s Summit Police Department , for life-saving actions following an automobile crash and fire. Brody J. Von Brethorst, nominated by Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, for life-saving actions in the rescue of a teenager who sank to the bottom of a lake after diving off a 40-foot cliff.