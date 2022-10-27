ST. LOUIS – Gov. Mike Parson paid a visit to St. Louis on Thursday to thank the heroes who rushed into the south St. Louis high school to protect students and teachers from the gunman.

At a closed meeting Thursday at St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department headquarters, Parson thanked the men and women in uniform for their bravery during Monday’s shooting.

Police received a call of an active shooter at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Four minutes later, they rushed into the building.

Fifteen-year-old Alexandria Bell, a sophomore, and 61-year-old Jean Kuczka, a teacher, were killed by the gunman. Six were injured.

The police engaged the shooter, killing the 19-year-old man.

GoFundMe pages have been set up to help pay funeral expenses for Bell, along with the students injured during the shooting.

On Sunday, a public visitation will be held for Kuczka at Kutis Funeral Homes in Affton, Missouri. The service will start from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.

A service is also scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis.