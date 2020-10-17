Gov. Parson in St. Charles supporting Wagner

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson was in St. Charles Saturday supporting Back the Blue and Congresswoman Ann Wagner.

While he was there, Parson met up with Wagner.

“Proud to support Congresswoman Ann Wagner in backing our men and women in law enforcement,” Parson tweeted.

Wagner also held a “Super Saturday Door Knock” Saturday.

