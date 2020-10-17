Gov. Parson in St. Charles supporting Wagner

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson was in St. Charles Saturday supporting Back the Blue and Congresswoman Ann Wagner.

Great to be in St. Charles today celebrating freedom and supporting our men and women in law enforcement. In Missouri, we’ll always BACK THE BLUE!

Parson wrote in a tweet from his campaign account @mikeparson

While he was there, Parson met up with Wagner.

“Proud to support Congresswoman Ann Wagner in backing our men and women in law enforcement,” Parson tweeted.

Wagner also held a “Super Saturday Door Knock” Saturday.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Voter's Guides

More Voters Guides

Popular

Latest News

More News