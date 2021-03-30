Gov. Parson issues 17 more pardons, 1 commutation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson has issued 17 more pardons and commuted the sentence of one person.

The governor’s office announced the move Tuesday but said it would provide details after the families of those involved are notified.

The announcement is part of Parson’s effort to reduce a backlog of thousands of clemency requests he inherited when he became governor in 2018.

The governor has previously issued other pardons and commutations in February and December.

The governor’s office says he has reduced pending clemency requests to 3,250 from nearly 3,700 in December.