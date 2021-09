JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– The names of the 12 people pardoned by the governor earlier this week have been released. Gov. Mike Parson also commuted the sentence of one person.

Here are the 12 people who were pardoned:

1) Jeffery Haigwood

2) Jesse Bilderback

3) Charles Bolar

4) Stacy White

5) Adam Smith

6) Frederick Moore

7) Harold Yount

8) Alan McCullough

9) Morgan Hamrick

10)Jefferson Padgett

11) Sean Drown

12) Chad Merry

Commutations:

1) Carl Luss