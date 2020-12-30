Gov. Parson pleased with Missouri’s vaccine distribution process so far

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – In Governor Parson’s COVID briefing Wednesday, he assured Missouri the restrictions and efforts to battle the virus have been working in our favor. He said he is also pleased about the vaccine distribution process so far.

According to Parson, Missouri has been successful in the distribution of vaccines for more than two weeks.

He stated Walgreens and CVS began giving out Moderna vaccines Monday to staff and residents at long-term care facilities through the federal pharmacy partnership.

“As of December 29, more than 66,000 frontline health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff have received an initial dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine,” Parson said. “By the end of this week, vaccinating facilities across the state will have received another 84,000 initial doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Missouri has been allotted more than 73,000 doses for next week.”

Parson also said those who have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will receive their second dose next week.

Through Missouri’s partnership with Vizient to provide COVID relief to hospitals, the state now has 196 contracted staff including 33 respiratory therapists, 75 certified nurses aids, and 88 nurses with various specialties.

There were questions during the briefing regarding the “strain” of the virus found in the U.K. and if it is protected by the COVID vaccine.

DHSS Director Dr. Randall Williams assured the public that the “strain” is only a variant of the virus and there is no evidence the vaccine will not cover that variant.

Williams also said the variant can be detected in Missouri labs if someone is infected with it.

For more information and to stay updated about the virus, visit MoStopsCOVID.com.