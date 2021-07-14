Gov. Parson signs 13 bills total for 2021 legislative session

SAUGET, Ill. - Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX helicopter was above a significant police presence in the river bottoms just south of the Poplar Bridge in Sauget. Police vehicles, ATV’s, tents, and a dig site with yellow markers are around the area being excavated. The site is just south of the Poplar Street Bridge near the Mississippi River.

A spokesperson for the FBI says that they are leading a criminal investigation. They would not comment on the nature of the investigation, what they are digging for, and what kind of case this is. When asked if they are looking for a body, they would not comment. When asked if they were called to the scene by a local agency, they would not comment.