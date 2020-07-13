Breaking News
Gov. Parson signs bill for free COVID-19 testing

Governor Mike Parson

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — COVID-19 tests recommended by doctors now must be free to Missouri patients under a new law. The law was among several Gov. Mike Parson signed Monday.

Other measures signed by Parson will require hospitals to perform rape kits when needed. Currently, some sexual assault survivors must travel hours to get a rape kit.

Vaping will be banned in and around public schools beginning Aug. 28.

Another law that takes effect at the end of August will ban edible medical marijuana shaped like fruit or other shapes that might appeal to children. 

