Gov. Parson signs bill for to-go cocktails

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri restaurants will be able to sell to-go cocktails permanently under a new law. Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday signed the legislation into law.

Missouri had eased restrictions on to-go mixed drinks during the coronavirus pandemic as a way to help struggling restaurants maintain business.

The new law makes the change permanent beginning Aug. 28. Cocktails must be sold along with food and in tamper-proof, sealed containers intended to discourage drinking while driving.

The legislation also gets rid of restrictions on Sunday alcohol sales. Currently, alcohol sales are limited to 9 a.m. to midnight Sundays.