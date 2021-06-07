Gov. Parson signs state-wide prescription drug monitoring program

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson will sign a bill Monday setting up a statewide prescription drug monitoring program. The Show-Me State is the last in the country to have one. Lawmakers approved the bill back in April after debating it for more than a decade.
Supporters said it prevents opioid abuse, making it hard to get several prescriptions at one time. Opponents said it would be an invasion of privacy.
St. Louis City and St. Louis County already have similar programs in place.