Gov. Parson to visit vaccination events in St. Louis area Thursday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson will be visiting St. Louis area vaccination events Thursday.

According to a spokeswoman from the governor’s office, Parson will be traveling to the mega vaccination event at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park and the state-supported vaccination event at The Family Arena in St. Charles.

The two events are part of an initiative to vaccinate 18,000 people in the St. Louis area through state-supported clinics in three days.

If you are receiving a vaccine at the college, you should use the parking garage and Lot B.

At the Family Arena, you should use the designated parking areas. Due to rain in the forecast on Thursday, the event has been moved indoors. Currently, Friday and Saturday’s events will be outdoors.